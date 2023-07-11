Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 3B Josh Lowe. Optioned 2B Jonathan Aranda to Durham…

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 3B Josh Lowe. Optioned 2B Jonathan Aranda to Durham (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Michael Mariot outrigt to Louisville (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Re-signed F Isaiah Stewart to a rookie contract extension.

PHOENIX SUNS — Traded F Isaiah Todd and two future first-round draft picks to Memphis in exchange for three future second-round draft picks. Re-signed G/F Josh Okogie.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS —Named Brent Thompson assistant coach.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Montana Onyebuchi to a two-year, entry-level contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C Marc McLaughlin to a one-year, two-way contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed LW Brendan Lemieux to a one-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Alex Newhook to a four-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Denis Gurianov to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D K’Andre Miller to a two-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed G Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Found FC Cincinnati D Ian Murphy guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 75th minute of Cincinnati’s match against Charlotte FC on July 8. Found New England Revolution M Latif Blessing guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 61st minute of New England’s match against the New York Red Bulls on July 8. Found Minnesota United FC F Bongokuhle Hlongwane guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 68th minute of Minnesota’s match against Austin FC on July 8. Found San Jose Earthquakes G Daniel guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 56th minute of San Jose’s match against the Los Angeles Football Club on July 8. Found Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 87th minute of Columbus’s match against New York City FC on July 8. Suspended Houston Dynamo FC F Sebastián Ferreira for one match and fined Ferreira an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 90th minute of Houston’s match against Sporting Kansas City on July 8. Suspended Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Nancy an undisclosed amount for irresponsible behavior in the 87th minute of Columbus’s match against New York City FC on July 8. Suspended Columbus Crew technical staff member Federico Pizzuto for two additional matches (three matches total) and fined Pizzuto an undisclosed amount for violent conduct – throwing liquid at and on a match official in the 88th minute of Columbus’s match against New York City FC on July 8.

FC CINCINNATI — Named Bobby Edwards Academy goalkeeper coach.

LA GALAXY — Acquired D Tony Alfaro from New York City FC in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Placed D Martin Caceres on the injured list.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Mounsef Bakrar from NK Istra (Croatian Football League) through 2026, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed Head Coach Jim Curtin to a contract extension through 2026.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Andres Cubas to a contract extension through 2026.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Meghan Reall assistant women’s basketball coach.

