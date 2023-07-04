Transfer news: Brentford signs Nathan Collins for club record fee

Nathan Collins became Brentford’s record signing on Tuesday after completing a transfer from Premier League rival Wolverhampton. While Brentford did…

Nathan Collins became Brentford’s record signing on Tuesday after completing a transfer from Premier League rival Wolverhampton.

While Brentford did not reveal the size of the fee for the center back, it is reportedly worth 23 million pounds ($29 million).

Collins, an Ireland international, has signed a six-year contract with the option of a further two years.

“He’s a very talented center-back and still young,” said Brentford manager Thomas Frank. “He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He’s a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League.

“I also like his ability on the ball. He can carry the ball out of defense and also has the composure to find the right pass during build-up play.”

Collins, 22, spent one season at Wolverhampton and made 31 appearances. Previous clubs include Burnley and Stoke.

“I talked with the manager and a few of the backroom staff about the project here. It’s a club on the rise and I can see where they want to go,” he said.

