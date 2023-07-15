Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

The Toronto Blue Jays bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, reacts next to Mookie Betts, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first round of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023.(AP/Lindsey Wasson)

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-40, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (51-41, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -157, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 8 runs

Toronto has a 51-41 record overall and a 24-18 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 28-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 52-40 overall and 26-16 in road games. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .315 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 52 RBI. George Springer is 13-for-44 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 9-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

