Tigers No-Hitters

July 8, 2023, Matt Manning (6 2/3), Jason Foley (1 1/3), Alex Lange (9), vs. Toronto, 2-0

May 18, 2021, Spencer Turnbull, at Seattle, 5-0

May 7, 2011, Justin Verlander at Toronto, 9-0

June 12, 2007, Justin Verlander vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 4-0

April 7, 1984, Jack Morris at Chicago, 4-0

July 20, 1958, Jim Bunning at Boston, 3-0

Aug. 25, 1952, Virgil Trucks at New York, 1-0

May 15 1952, Virgil Trucks vs. Washington, 1-0

July 4, 1912, George Mullin vs. St. Louis, 7-0

