The Open Championship Tee Times

HOYLAKE, United Kingdom (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of The Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf…

HOYLAKE, United Kingdom (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of The Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club (all times GMT)

8:55 a.m. _ Rickie Fowler, Robert Macintyre

9:05 a.m. _ Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott

9:15 a.m. _ Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka

9:25 a.m. _ Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

9:35 a.m. _ Christo Lamprecht, Andrew Putnam

9:45 a.m. _ Ryan Fox, Victor Perez

10 a.m. _ David Lingmerth, Richie Ramsay

10:10 a.m. _ Sami Valimaki, Danny Willett

10:20 a.m. _ Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

10:30 a.m. _ Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

10:40 a.m. _ Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston

10:50 a.m. _ Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

11 a.m. _ Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

11:15 a.m. _ Tyrrell Hatton, Brandon Robinson-Thompson

11:25 a.m. _ Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm

11:35 a.m. _ Corey Conners, Zach Johnson

11:45 a.m. _ Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

11:55 a.m. _ Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd

12:05 p.m. _ Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

12:15 p.m. _ Joost Luiten, Jordan L. Smith

12:30 p.m. _ Adrian Meronk, Thomas Pieters

12:40 p.m. _ Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

12:50 p.m. _ Abraham Ancer, Thomas Detry

1 p.m. _ Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

1:10 p.m. _ Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

1:20 p.m. _ Alexander Bjork, Tom Kim

1:30 p.m. _ Richard Bland, Laurie Canter

1:45 p.m. _ Nicolai Hojgaard, Antoine Rozner

1:55 p.m. _ Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

2:05 p.m. _ Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

2:15 p.m. _ Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart

2:25 p.m. _ Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

2:35 p.m. _ Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

2:45 p.m. _ Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

3 p.m. _ Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

3:10 p.m. _ Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

3:20 p.m. _ Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

3:30 p.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.