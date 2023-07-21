Switzerland 2, Philippines 0

|Switzerland
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Philippines
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Switzerland, Bachmann, (penalty kick), 45th minute.
Second Half_2, Switzerland, Piubel, 64th.
Goalies_Switzerland, Gaelle Thalmann, Livia Peng, Seraina Friedli; Philippines, Olivia Davies McDaniel, Kaiya Jota, Kiara Fontanilla.
Yellow Cards_Bachmann, Switzerland, 8th; Harrison, Philippines, 38th; Maritz, Switzerland, 83rd.
Referee_Vincentia Enyonam Amedome. Assistant Referees_Atezambong Fomo Carine, Fanta Idrissa Kone, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Myriam Marcotte.
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.