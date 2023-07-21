Switzerland 2, Philippines 0

Switzerland 1 1 — 2 Philippines 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Switzerland, Bachmann, (penalty kick), 45th minute. Second Half_2,…

Switzerland 1 1 — 2 Philippines 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Switzerland, Bachmann, (penalty kick), 45th minute.

Second Half_2, Switzerland, Piubel, 64th.

Goalies_Switzerland, Gaelle Thalmann, Livia Peng, Seraina Friedli; Philippines, Olivia Davies McDaniel, Kaiya Jota, Kiara Fontanilla.

Yellow Cards_Bachmann, Switzerland, 8th; Harrison, Philippines, 38th; Maritz, Switzerland, 83rd.

Referee_Vincentia Enyonam Amedome. Assistant Referees_Atezambong Fomo Carine, Fanta Idrissa Kone, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Myriam Marcotte.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.