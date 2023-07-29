Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjoestroem breaks her own world record in the 50-meter freestyle

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjoestroem broke her own world record in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday, swimming…

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjoestroem broke her own world record in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday, swimming a time of 23.61 seconds in a semifinal heat at the World Aquatics Championships.

Her previous record was 23.67 set in 2017. The new record came just over 10 minutes after she won gold in the 50-meter butterfly. Her time there was 24.77.

Sjoestroem has now won 20 individual medals at the world championships to tie Michael Phelps. Relays are not included in the count. She has 11 gold in world championships.

