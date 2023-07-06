Stott leads Phillies against the Rays after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (46-39, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-32, first in the AL East) St. Petersburg,…

Philadelphia Phillies (46-39, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-32, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (0-0, 1.15 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Bryson Stott had four hits on Wednesday in an 8-4 win over the Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 57-32 record overall and a 34-12 record at home. The Rays are first in the AL with 133 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Philadelphia has a 46-39 record overall and a 24-23 record on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 16 home runs while slugging .482. Josh Lowe is 12-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Stott has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .304 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 16-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

