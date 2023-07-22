Storm face the Sky on 8-game slide

Chicago Sky (8-13, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-17, 4-7 Western Conference) Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Chicago Sky (8-13, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-17, 4-7 Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Storm -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its eight-game skid when the Storm play Chicago.

The Storm have gone 2-10 in home games. Seattle is sixth in the Western Conference with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 9.0.

The Sky are 4-6 in road games. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Elizabeth Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 17.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 1-9, averaging 79.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

