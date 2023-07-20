Storm face the Aces on 7-game skid

Las Vegas Aces (19-2, 11-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-16, 4-6 Western Conference) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Las Vegas Aces (19-2, 11-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-16, 4-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -16.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks to break its seven-game losing streak when the Storm play Las Vegas.

The Storm have gone 4-6 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 79.0 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Aces’ record in Western Conference play is 11-1. Las Vegas scores 94.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Aces defeated the Storm 96-63 in their last matchup on June 16. Jackie Young led the Aces with 28 points, and Ezi Magbegor led the Storm with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Horston is averaging 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Young is averaging 19 points and 3.9 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 21.4 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 1-9, averaging 81.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 96.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Aces: Riquna Williams: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

