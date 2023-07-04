Stewart leads New York against Phoenix after 20-point performance

Phoenix Mercury (3-12, 1-9 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (11-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Phoenix Mercury after Breanna Stewart scored 20 points in the New York Liberty’s 81-66 win over the Seattle Storm.

The Liberty have gone 5-2 in home games. New York ranks seventh in the WNBA with 36.3 points in the paint led by Stewart averaging 8.3.

The Mercury are 1-6 on the road. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Liberty won 89-71 in the last meeting on June 18. Stewart led the Liberty with 28 points, and Sophie Cunningham led the Mercury with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 22 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Liberty.

Brittney Griner is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 90.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Mercury: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

