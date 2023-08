Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 3ICE HOCKEY 7 p.m. CBSSN — Week 5: Team Carboneau vs. Team Patrick, Team Bourque vs. Team…

Wednesday, July 26

3ICE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 5: Team Carboneau vs. Team Patrick, Team Bourque vs. Team Mullen, Consolation, Final, Boston

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Tri-State Canyon Shootout – Day 1, Block Island, R.I.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Minnesota OR Kansas City at Cleveland

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Dodgers OR Pittsburgh at San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at San Francisco OR Texas at Houston (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Lion City, Singapore

11 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Portland, Group A

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Zambia, Group C, Auckland, New Zealand

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Ireland, Group B, Perth, Australia

9 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group E, Wellington, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, Australia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds; Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds; Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Minnesota

