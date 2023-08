Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, July 19 3ICE HOCKEY 7 p.m. CBSSN — Week 4:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 19

3ICE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 4: Team Bourque vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Johnston, Consolation, Final, Newark, N.J.

CYCLING

6:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, 103 miles, Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel, France

2 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, 103 miles, Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel, France (Taped)

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas

4 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Baltimore OR Cleveland at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Texas (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR San Diego at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Olympique Lyon, Edinburgh, Scotland

7:55 p.m.

ESPN — The Florida Cup: Chelsea vs. Wrexham AFC, Final, Chapel Hill, N.C.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m. (Thursday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Norway, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Thursday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Ireland, Group B, Sydney

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at New York

