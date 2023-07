Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, July 12 3ICE HOCKEY 7 p.m. CBSSN — Week 3:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 12

3ICE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 3: Team Fuhr vs. Team Johnston, Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Consolation, Final, Grand Rapids, Mich.

AWARD SHOW

8 p.m.

ABC — The 2023 ESPYS: From Los Angeles

CYCLING

6:55 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, 110 miles, Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, France

2 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, 110 miles, Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, France (Taped)

GLOBL JAM BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — GLOBL JAM FIVES: Germany vs. U.S., Toronto

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Memphis, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Golden State vs. Dallas, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Toronto vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Indiana, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: New York vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. Utah, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Boston, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Queensland at South Wales

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Panama, Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Cavalry FC

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Mexico, Semifinal

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

NBATV — New York vs. Indiana

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

