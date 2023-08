Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees 10 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage:…

Listen now to WTOP News

Tuesday, July 25

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Dodgers OR Pittsburgh at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — 2023 All-Star Game: Great Lakes East vs. Great Lakes West, Traverse City, Mich.

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Teams: The Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cheyenne, Wyo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Santos Laguna at Houston, Group I

10:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Wrexham AFC, San Diego

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: León at LA Galaxy, Group C

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Hamilton, New Zealand

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Dunedin, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Zambia, Group C, Auckland, New Zealand

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Chicago

10 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Los Angeles

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.