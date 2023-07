Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 CYCLING 6:50 a.m. PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16 – Individual Time-Trial, 14 miles,…

Tuesday, July 18

CYCLING

6:50 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16 – Individual Time-Trial, 14 miles, Passy to Combloux, France

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16 – Individual Time-Trial, 14 miles, Passy to Combloux, France (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at Baltimore

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR Minnesota at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United, Briswood, Australia

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Atlanta

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Phoenix

