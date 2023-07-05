Sports on TV for Thursday, July 6

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, July 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Western
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Saskatchewan
CYCLING
8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles, Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, France
2 a.m. (Friday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles, Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, France (Taped)
FISHING
4 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: Day 1, Cape May, New Jersey
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
PEACOCK — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
6 p.m.
USA — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Peach Jam: Maine United vs. ProSkills, North Augusta, S.C.
3 p.m.
NBATV — Peach Jam: (A5) vs. Nightrydas Elite, North Augusta, S.C.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Cincinnati at Washington (1 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Miami
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Arizona OR Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers (10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake
9 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Memphis at Utah
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Wests
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
1 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Connecticut
