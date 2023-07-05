Sports on TV for Thursday, July 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Western

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Saskatchewan

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles, Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, France

2 a.m. (Friday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles, Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, France (Taped)

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: Day 1, Cape May, New Jersey

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

PEACOCK — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

6 p.m.

USA — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam: Maine United vs. ProSkills, North Augusta, S.C.

3 p.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam: (A5) vs. Nightrydas Elite, North Augusta, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Cincinnati at Washington (1 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Miami

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Arizona OR Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers (10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake

9 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Memphis at Utah

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Wests

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Connecticut

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.