Sports on TV for Thursday, July 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 13 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Stafford, Conn.

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Edmonton

CYCLING

6:55 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, 103 miles, Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, France

2 a.m. (Friday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, 103 miles, Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, France (Taped)

FISHING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic – Day 1, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

GLOBL JAM BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — GLOBL JAM FIVES: U.S. vs. Canada, Toronto

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Chicago, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Portland vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: The Collegiate Rugby Shield Invitational, Herriman, Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London

