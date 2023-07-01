Sports on TV for Sunday, July 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, July 2 AUTO RACING 8 a.m. CBSSN — Fanatec GT…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 2

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe: Round 4, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia

2 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped)

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at NY Mets

ESPN2 — San Francisco at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United

7 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Charlotte, N.C.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, Group A, Santa Clara, Calif.

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, Charlotte, N.C.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

1 p.m.

ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Wrap-Up Show, Berlin (Taped)

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

NBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Dallas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Seattle

