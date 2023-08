Sports on TV for Monday, July 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 31 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 31

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Toronto

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Seattle OR Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Puebla at Chicago FC, Group E

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City, Group F

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: Czech Republic vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Breclav, Czechia

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.