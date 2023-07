Sports on TV for Monday, July 24

Monday, July 24 CRICKET 5:30 p.m. CBSSN — MLC: San Francisco vs. Texas, Morrisville, N.C. MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m. MLBN…

Listen now to WTOP News

Monday, July 24

CRICKET

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — MLC: San Francisco vs. Texas, Morrisville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Teams: The Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cheyenne, Wyo.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Morocco, Group H, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Panama, Group F, Adelaide, Australia

10 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. South Korea, Group H, Sydney

1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Philippines, Group A, Wellington, New Zealand

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Hamilton, New Zealand

TBT BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: The Nerd Team vs. Happy Valley Hoopers, First Round, Syracuse, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: Team Gibson vs. Boeheim’s Army Syracuse, First Round, Syracuse, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: The Commonwealth vs. The Rhody Way, First Round, Syracuse, N.Y.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.