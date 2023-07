Sports on TV for Monday, July 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 17 AUTO RACING 12 p.m. USA — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern)

Monday, July 17

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

CRICKET

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — MLC: New York at Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Summer Series: Florida Rebels 17U vs. Team Thrill 17U, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — GEICO Summer Series: Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Nightrydas 16U, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Summer Series: Vegas Elite 17U vs. Paul George Elite 17U, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Summer Series: Florida Rebels 16U vs. Phenom United 16U, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Baltimore OR San Francisco at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United, Briswood, Australia

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

