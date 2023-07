Sports on TV for Monday, July 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 10 HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S) 2:30 p.m. ESPNU —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 10

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Summer Series U-16 Championship: TBD, Chicago

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Summer Series U-17 Championship: TBD, Chicago

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Summer Series Tournament of Champions U-17 Championship: TBD, Chicago

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 All-Star Batting Practice: From Seattle

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Home Run Derby: From Seattle

ESPN2 — 2023 Home Run Derby: From Seattle (Statcast Edition)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Summer League: Memphis vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Phoenix vs. Miami, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Dallas, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Indiana vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Utah, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento vs. LA Clippers, Las Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

