Sports on TV for July 31 – August 6

Adv29 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 31

Adv29

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 31

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City, Group F

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan Vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

_____

Tuesday, August 1

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand

7 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. England, Group D, Adelaide, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Denmark, Group D, Perth, Australia

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Sweden, Group G, Hamilton, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. France, Group F, Sydney

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Brazil, Group F, Melbourne, Australia

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Connecticut

_____

Wednesday, August 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Chicago

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Real Sociedad vs. Atlético Madrid, Guadalupe, Mexico

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Real Betis Vs. Sevilla, Zapopan, Mexico

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Sweden, Group G, Hamilton, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. France, Group F, Sydney

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Brazil, Group F, Melbourne, Australia

6 a.m. (Thursday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Germany, Group H, Brisbane, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Colombia, Group H, Perth, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN – TBT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

9 p.m.

ESPN – TBT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

_____

Thursday, August 3

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Grand Rapids, Mich.

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Preseason: NY Jets vs. Cleveland, Canton, Ohio

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m. (Thursday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Germany, Group H, Brisbane, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Colombia, Group H, Perth, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Championship

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Phoenix

_____

Friday, August 4

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Auckland, New Zealand

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — New York at Minnesota

_____

Saturday, August 5

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: TBD, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: The Core Hydration Classic, Chicago

8 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: The Core Hydration Classic, Chicago

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Bantamweights), Nashville, Tenn.

MLB BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

NFLN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand

10 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand

5 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand

_____

Sunday, August 6

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — AVP: Gold Series, Atlanta

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast)

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:55 a.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at New York

_____

