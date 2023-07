Sports on TV for July 17 – 23

Adv15 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 17 MLB BASEBALL 9:30 p.m. FS1 — Minnesota…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 17

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

_____

Tuesday, July 18

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16 – Individual Time-Trial, 14 miles, Passy to Combloux, France (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at Baltimore

_____

Wednesday, July 19

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, 103 miles, Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel, France (Taped)

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas

4 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Louisville City FC at Detroit City FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m. (Thursday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Norway, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Thursday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Ireland, Group B, Sydney

_____

Thursday, July 20

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Friday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, 116 miles, Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, France (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The La Sella Open, First Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

4 a.m. (Friday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Norway, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Ireland, Group B, Sydney

10:30 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Canada, Group B, Melbourne, Australia

1 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Philippines vs. Switzerland, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Da Guys STL vs. Purple & Black

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: B1 Ballers vs. After Shocks

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at Minnesota

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Seattle

_____

Friday, July 21

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Pocono ARCA 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 107 miles, Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, France (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The La Sella Open, Second Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

5 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

MLB BASEBALL

2:20 p.m.

APPLETV+ — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Diego at Detroit

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand

9 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Vietnam, Group E, Auckland, New Zealand

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Zambia vs. Japan, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Haiti, Group D, Brisbane, Australia

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ION — New York at Washington

_____

Saturday, July 22

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The FCP EURO Northeast Grand Prix, Salisbury, Conn.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 94 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris (Champs-Élysées), France (Taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The La Sella Open, Third Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

4 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Boston

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Zambia vs. Japan, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand

5:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Haiti, Group D, Brisbane, Australia

8 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Denmark vs. China, Group D, Perth, Australia

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. South Africa, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia

6 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Atlanta

3 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Minnesota

_____

Sunday, July 23

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 5: Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Triplets vs. Aliens, Power vs, Ghost Ballers, Killer 3’s vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, Miami

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris (Champs-Élysées), France (Taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The La Sella Open, Final Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — San Diego at Detroit

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Boston

ESPN2 — NY Mets at Boston (KayRod Cast)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Phoenix at Washington

_____

