Sports on TV for July 10 – 16

Adv08

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 10

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Home Run Derby: From Seattle

ESPN2 — 2023 Home Run Derby: From Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Dallas, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Utah, Las Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

_____

Tuesday, July 11

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, 104 miles, Vulcania to Issoire, France (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — MLB All-Star Game: National League vs. American League, Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Phoenix vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Chicago vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

_____

Wednesday, July 12

AWARD SHOW

8 p.m.

ABC — The 2023 ESPYS: From Los Angeles

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, 110 miles, Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, France (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Toronto vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: New York vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Boston, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Semifinal

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Semifinal

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

_____

Thursday, July 13

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Friday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, 103 miles, Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, France (Taped)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Chicago, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Portland vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: TBA

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London

_____

Friday, July 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France (Taped)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Francisco at Pittsburgh

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Boston vs. New York, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Miami vs. Denver, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Utah vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge: From Las Vegas

_____

Saturday, July 15

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Health 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 4: Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Triplets vs. 3’s Company, Power vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac, Tri-State vs. Killer 3’s, Aliens vs. Enemies, Memphis, Tenn.

BOXING

10 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan (Lightweights), Las Vegas

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 86 miles, Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil, France (Taped)

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

10 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Chrome vs. Cannons

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta OR LA Dodgers at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oakland Roots F.C. at Monterey Bay F.C.

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — WNBA All-Star Game: East vs. West, Las Vegas

_____

Sunday, July 16

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

12 p.m.

USA — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 7, Millville, Mich. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

3 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — San Francisco at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA, Las Vegas

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London

12 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)

_____

