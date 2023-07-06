Sports on TV for Friday, July 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 7 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Western

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 HBCU Swingman Classic: Team 1 (Manuel) vs. Team 2 (Porter), Seattle

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 110 miles, Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, France

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

PEACOCK — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

6 p.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam: Strive For Greatness vs. NH Lightning, North Augusta, S.C.

12 p.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam: Maine United vs. (A5), North Augusta, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam: Expressions vs. Vegas Elite, North Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Atlanta at Tampa Bay

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Baltimore at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Denver vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Chicago vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Portland vs. Houston, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Charlotte vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Golden State vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — International Friendly: Germany vs. Zambia, Fürth, Germany

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

10 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Dallas

