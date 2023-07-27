Sports on TV for Friday, July 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 28 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Geelong

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Essendon

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

BOXING

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Caribe Royale Boxing: The Night of Champions IV, Orlando, Fla.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England (Taped)

2 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Warner Robins, Ga.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Whitestown, Ind.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Houston OR Minnesota at Kansas City

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Denham, Rosemont, Ill.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Rhodes, Rosemont, Ill.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at Forge FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, Sydney

7 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Haiti, Group D, Adelaide, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Saturday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals; Hamburg-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals; Hamburg-WTA Semifinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at New York

