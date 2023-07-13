Sports on TV for Friday, July 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France

2 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France (Taped)

FISHING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic – Day 2, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Francisco at Pittsburgh

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at NY Mets

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Detroit at Seattle (10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Washington, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. New York, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Indiana, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Denver, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Utah vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Memphis vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge: From Las Vegas

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.