Sports on TV for Friday, July 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France
2 a.m. (Saturday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France (Taped)
FISHING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic – Day 2, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Francisco at Pittsburgh
7:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at NY Mets
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Detroit at Seattle (10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Washington, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. New York, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Indiana, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Denver, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Detroit, Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Utah vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Memphis vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge: From Las Vegas
