Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 1, 2023, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -116 at BALTIMORE -102
at TORONTO -190 Boston +160
at TEXAS -130 Houston +110
at OAKLAND OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at SEATTLE -142 Tampa Bay +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -250 Washington +205
at ATLANTA -184 Miami +154
Milwaukee -116 at PITTSBURGH -102
at CINCINNATI OFF San Diego OFF
San Francisco -116 at N.Y METS -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -205 at KANSAS CITY +172
N.Y Yankees -116 at ST. LOUIS -102
Cleveland -124 at CHICAGO CUBS +106
Detroit OFF at COLORADO OFF
Arizona -116 at LA ANGELS -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up