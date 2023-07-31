MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF at TORONTO -122 Baltimore +104…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF at TORONTO -122 Baltimore +104 at TEXAS -245 Chicago White Sox +200 at HOUSTON -180 Cleveland +152 at SEATTLE -119 Boston -101

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -136 Philadelphia +116 Milwaukee -154 at WASHINGTON +130 at CHICAGO CUBS -168 Cincinnati +142 at COLORADO OFF San Diego OFF Arizona -110 at SAN FRANCISCO -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -118 at PITTSBURGH +100 at ATLANTA -270 LA Angels +220 Minnesota -112 at ST. LOUIS -108 N.Y Mets -158 at KANSAS CITY +134 at LA DODGERS OFF Oakland OFF

