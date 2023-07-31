MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF at TORONTO -122 Baltimore +104…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-122
|Baltimore
|+104
|at TEXAS
|-245
|Chicago White Sox
|+200
|at HOUSTON
|-180
|Cleveland
|+152
|at SEATTLE
|-119
|Boston
|-101
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-136
|Philadelphia
|+116
|Milwaukee
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+130
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-168
|Cincinnati
|+142
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|Arizona
|-110
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-118
|at PITTSBURGH
|+100
|at ATLANTA
|-270
|LA Angels
|+220
|Minnesota
|-112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-108
|N.Y Mets
|-158
|at KANSAS CITY
|+134
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.