MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF at TORONTO -144 Baltimore +122…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-144
|Baltimore
|+122
|at HOUSTON
|-190
|Cleveland
|+160
|at SEATTLE
|-136
|Boston
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-118
|at MIAMI
|+100
|Milwaukee
|-198
|at WASHINGTON
|+166
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+102
|San Diego
|-215
|at COLORADO
|+180
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-235
|LA Angels
|+194
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.