Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 30, 2023, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at TORONTO -144 Baltimore +122
at HOUSTON -190 Cleveland +160
at SEATTLE -136 Boston +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -118 at MIAMI +100
Milwaukee -198 at WASHINGTON +166
Cincinnati -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +102
San Diego -215 at COLORADO +180
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Arizona OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -235 LA Angels +194

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up