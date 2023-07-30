MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF at TORONTO -144 Baltimore +122…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF at TORONTO -144 Baltimore +122 at HOUSTON -190 Cleveland +160 at SEATTLE -136 Boston +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -118 at MIAMI +100 Milwaukee -198 at WASHINGTON +166 Cincinnati -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +102 San Diego -215 at COLORADO +180 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Arizona OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -235 LA Angels +194

