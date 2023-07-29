MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -210 LA Angels +176 Tampa Bay -132 at HOUSTON +112…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-210
|LA Angels
|+176
|Tampa Bay
|-132
|at HOUSTON
|+112
|Minnesota
|-172
|at KANSAS CITY
|+144
|Cleveland
|-154
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+130
|at BALTIMORE
|-136
|N.Y Yankees
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-148
|at PITTSBURGH
|+126
|at N.Y METS
|-300
|Washington
|+245
|at ST. LOUIS
|-142
|Chicago Cubs
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|-196
|Cincinnati
|+164
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-148
|Detroit
|+126
|Oakland
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Seattle
|-110
|at ARIZONA
|-106
|at SAN DIEGO
|-184
|Texas
|+154
