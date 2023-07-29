MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -210 LA Angels +176 Tampa Bay -132 at HOUSTON +112…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -210 LA Angels +176 Tampa Bay -132 at HOUSTON +112 Minnesota -172 at KANSAS CITY +144 Cleveland -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130 at BALTIMORE -136 N.Y Yankees +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA OFF Milwaukee OFF Philadelphia -148 at PITTSBURGH +126 at N.Y METS -300 Washington +245 at ST. LOUIS -142 Chicago Cubs +120 at LA DODGERS -196 Cincinnati +164

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -148 Detroit +126 Oakland OFF at COLORADO OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Boston OFF Seattle -110 at ARIZONA -106 at SAN DIEGO -184 Texas +154

