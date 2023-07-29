Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 29, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -210 LA Angels +176
Tampa Bay -132 at HOUSTON +112
Minnesota -172 at KANSAS CITY +144
Cleveland -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130
at BALTIMORE -136 N.Y Yankees +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA OFF Milwaukee OFF
Philadelphia -148 at PITTSBURGH +126
at N.Y METS -300 Washington +245
at ST. LOUIS -142 Chicago Cubs +120
at LA DODGERS -196 Cincinnati +164

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -148 Detroit +126
Oakland OFF at COLORADO OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Boston OFF
Seattle -110 at ARIZONA -106
at SAN DIEGO -184 Texas +154

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

