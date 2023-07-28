Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 28, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -134 LA Angels +116
Minnesota -186 at KANSAS CITY +156
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Cleveland OFF
at BALTIMORE -118 N.Y Yankees +100
at HOUSTON -144 Tampa Bay +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -164 at PITTSBURGH +138
at N.Y METS -158 Washington +134
at ST. LOUIS -162 Chicago Cubs +136
at ATLANTA -215 Milwaukee +180
at LA DODGERS -230 Cincinnati +190

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -158 Detroit +134
at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Boston +120
Seattle -118 at ARIZONA +100
at COLORADO OFF Oakland OFF
at SAN DIEGO -180 Texas +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

