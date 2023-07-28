MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -134 LA Angels +116 Minnesota -186 at KANSAS CITY +156…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -134 LA Angels +116 Minnesota -186 at KANSAS CITY +156 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Cleveland OFF at BALTIMORE -118 N.Y Yankees +100 at HOUSTON -144 Tampa Bay +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -164 at PITTSBURGH +138 at N.Y METS -158 Washington +134 at ST. LOUIS -162 Chicago Cubs +136 at ATLANTA -215 Milwaukee +180 at LA DODGERS -230 Cincinnati +190

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -158 Detroit +134 at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Boston +120 Seattle -118 at ARIZONA +100 at COLORADO OFF Oakland OFF at SAN DIEGO -180 Texas +152

