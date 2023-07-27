MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at BALTIMORE +106 at TORONTO -205 LA Angels +172…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at BALTIMORE +106 at TORONTO -205 LA Angels +172 Cleveland -110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106 Tampa Bay -110 at HOUSTON -106 Minnesota -168 at KANSAS CITY +142

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -162 at PITTSBURGH +136 at N.Y METS -188 Washington +158 at ATLANTA -184 Milwaukee +154 at ST. LOUIS OFF Chicago Cubs OFF at LA DODGERS -255 Cincinnati +210

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -148 Detroit +126 at COLORADO OFF Oakland OFF at SAN DIEGO -174 Texas +146 Seattle -142 at ARIZONA +120 at SAN FRANCISCO -156 Boston +132

