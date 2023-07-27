Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 11:52 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -124 at BALTIMORE +106
at TORONTO -205 LA Angels +172
Cleveland -110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106
Tampa Bay -110 at HOUSTON -106
Minnesota -168 at KANSAS CITY +142

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -162 at PITTSBURGH +136
at N.Y METS -188 Washington +158
at ATLANTA -184 Milwaukee +154
at ST. LOUIS OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
at LA DODGERS -255 Cincinnati +210

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -148 Detroit +126
at COLORADO OFF Oakland OFF
at SAN DIEGO -174 Texas +146
Seattle -142 at ARIZONA +120
at SAN FRANCISCO -156 Boston +132

