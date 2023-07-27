MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at BALTIMORE +106 at TORONTO -205 LA Angels +172…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-124
|at BALTIMORE
|+106
|at TORONTO
|-205
|LA Angels
|+172
|Cleveland
|-110
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-106
|Tampa Bay
|-110
|at HOUSTON
|-106
|Minnesota
|-168
|at KANSAS CITY
|+142
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-162
|at PITTSBURGH
|+136
|at N.Y METS
|-188
|Washington
|+158
|at ATLANTA
|-184
|Milwaukee
|+154
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-255
|Cincinnati
|+210
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-148
|Detroit
|+126
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-174
|Texas
|+146
|Seattle
|-142
|at ARIZONA
|+120
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-156
|Boston
|+132
