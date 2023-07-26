Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 11:52 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Angels -154 at DETROIT +130
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -116 Cleveland -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -196 Washington +164
Chicago Cubs -110 at ST. LOUIS -106

