MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-154
|at DETROIT
|+130
|LA Angels
|-154
|at DETROIT
|+130
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-116
|Cleveland
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-196
|Washington
|+164
|Chicago Cubs
|-110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-106
