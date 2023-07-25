Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -136 Seattle +116
at CLEVELAND -198 Kansas City +166
LA Angels -116 at DETROIT -102
at HOUSTON -178 Texas +150

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -130 Colorado +110
at MILWAUKEE -152 Cincinnati +128
St. Louis OFF at ARIZONA OFF
at SAN DIEGO -198 Pittsburgh +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -166 Miami +140
at LA DODGERS -148 Toronto +126
Baltimore -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102
at N.Y YANKEES -152 N.Y Mets +128
Atlanta -162 at BOSTON +136
Chicago Cubs -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108
at SAN FRANCISCO -182 Oakland +155

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up