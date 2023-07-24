Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 24, 2023, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -136 LA Angels +116
at CLEVELAND -215 Kansas City +180
at MINNESOTA -120 Seattle +102
at HOUSTON OFF Texas OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -142 Colorado +120
at MILWAUKEE -158 Cincinnati +134
at SAN DIEGO -295 Pittsburgh +240
at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -210 Miami +176
at PHILADELPHIA -142 Baltimore +120
N.Y Mets -134 at N.Y YANKEES +114
at BOSTON OFF Atlanta OFF
Chicago Cubs -116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -102
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Oakland OFF
at LA DODGERS -168 Toronto +142

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up