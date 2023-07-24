MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -136 LA Angels +116 at CLEVELAND -215 Kansas City +180…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-136
|LA Angels
|+116
|at CLEVELAND
|-215
|Kansas City
|+180
|at MINNESOTA
|-120
|Seattle
|+102
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-142
|Colorado
|+120
|at MILWAUKEE
|-158
|Cincinnati
|+134
|at SAN DIEGO
|-295
|Pittsburgh
|+240
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-210
|Miami
|+176
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|Baltimore
|+120
|N.Y Mets
|-134
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+114
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-168
|Toronto
|+142
