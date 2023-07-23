Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 23, 2023, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -196 Kansas City +164
Seattle -120 at MINNESOTA +102
Texas -112 at HOUSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF Colorado OFF
at MILWAUKEE -122 Cincinnati +104
at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF
at SAN DIEGO -250 Pittsburgh +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT OFF San Francisco OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -126 Baltimore +108
at LA DODGERS -130 Toronto +110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up