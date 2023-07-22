MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -188 Kansas City +158 at TAMPA BAY -134 Baltimore…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -188 Kansas City +158 at TAMPA BAY -134 Baltimore +116 at MINNESOTA -148 Chicago White Sox +126 Houston -240 at OAKLAND +194 at SEATTLE -132 Toronto +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -116 at WASHINGTON -102 Arizona OFF at CINCINNATI OFF at MIAMI -260 Colorado +215 Atlanta -178 at MILWAUKEE +150 St. Louis -148 at CHICAGO CUBS +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -240 at DETROIT +194 Philadelphia -142 at CLEVELAND +120 LA Dodgers -112 at TEXAS -104 at LA ANGELS -184 Pittsburgh +154 at BOSTON OFF N.Y Mets OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.