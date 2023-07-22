Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 22, 2023, 11:52 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -188 Kansas City +158
at TAMPA BAY -134 Baltimore +116
at MINNESOTA -148 Chicago White Sox +126
Houston -240 at OAKLAND +194
at SEATTLE -132 Toronto +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -116 at WASHINGTON -102
Arizona OFF at CINCINNATI OFF
at MIAMI -260 Colorado +215
Atlanta -178 at MILWAUKEE +150
St. Louis -148 at CHICAGO CUBS +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -240 at DETROIT +194
Philadelphia -142 at CLEVELAND +120
LA Dodgers -112 at TEXAS -104
at LA ANGELS -184 Pittsburgh +154
at BOSTON OFF N.Y Mets OFF

