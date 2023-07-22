MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -188 Kansas City +158 at TAMPA BAY -134 Baltimore…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-188
|Kansas City
|+158
|at TAMPA BAY
|-134
|Baltimore
|+116
|at MINNESOTA
|-148
|Chicago White Sox
|+126
|Houston
|-240
|at OAKLAND
|+194
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Toronto
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-116
|at WASHINGTON
|-102
|Arizona
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|-260
|Colorado
|+215
|Atlanta
|-178
|at MILWAUKEE
|+150
|St. Louis
|-148
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+126
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-240
|at DETROIT
|+194
|Philadelphia
|-142
|at CLEVELAND
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-112
|at TEXAS
|-104
|at LA ANGELS
|-184
|Pittsburgh
|+154
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
