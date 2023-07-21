Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 21, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -255 Kansas City +210
at TAMPA BAY -178 Baltimore +150
Toronto -116 at SEATTLE -102
at MINNESOTA -142 Chicago White Sox +120
Houston -198 at OAKLAND +166

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -166 Colorado +140
St. Louis -124 at CHICAGO CUBS +106
at CINCINNATI OFF Arizona OFF
San Francisco -188 at WASHINGTON +158
Atlanta -124 at MILWAUKEE +106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -112 at BOSTON -104
at TEXAS -126 LA Dodgers +108
at DETROIT OFF San Diego OFF
Philadelphia -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at LA ANGELS -190 Pittsburgh +160

Sports
