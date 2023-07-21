MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -255 Kansas City +210 at TAMPA BAY -178 Baltimore…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -255 Kansas City +210 at TAMPA BAY -178 Baltimore +150 Toronto -116 at SEATTLE -102 at MINNESOTA -142 Chicago White Sox +120 Houston -198 at OAKLAND +166

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -166 Colorado +140 St. Louis -124 at CHICAGO CUBS +106 at CINCINNATI OFF Arizona OFF San Francisco -188 at WASHINGTON +158 Atlanta -124 at MILWAUKEE +106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -112 at BOSTON -104 at TEXAS -126 LA Dodgers +108 N.Y Mets -112 at BOSTON -104 at DETROIT OFF San Diego OFF Philadelphia -116 at CLEVELAND -102 at LA ANGELS -190 Pittsburgh +160

