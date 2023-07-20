Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 20, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -164 Baltimore +138
at N.Y YANKEES -215 Kansas City +180
at MINNESOTA -174 Chicago White Sox +146
Houston -295 at OAKLAND +240
at SEATTLE -130 Toronto +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
at MIAMI -123 Colorado +107
San Francisco -154 at WASHINGTON +130
at CINCINNATI -130 Arizona +110
Atlanta -116 at MILWAUKEE -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -144 at DETROIT +122
Philadelphia -118 at CLEVELAND +100
N.Y Mets -116 at BOSTON -102
LA Dodgers OFF at TEXAS OFF
at LA ANGELS -190 Pittsburgh +160

