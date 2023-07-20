MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -164 Baltimore +138 at N.Y YANKEES -215 Kansas City…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -164 Baltimore +138 at N.Y YANKEES -215 Kansas City +180 at MINNESOTA -174 Chicago White Sox +146 Houston -295 at OAKLAND +240 at SEATTLE -130 Toronto +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100 at MIAMI -123 Colorado +107 San Francisco -154 at WASHINGTON +130 at CINCINNATI -130 Arizona +110 Atlanta -116 at MILWAUKEE -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -144 at DETROIT +122 Philadelphia -118 at CLEVELAND +100 N.Y Mets -116 at BOSTON -102 LA Dodgers OFF at TEXAS OFF at LA ANGELS -190 Pittsburgh +160

