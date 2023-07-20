MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -164 Baltimore +138 at N.Y YANKEES -215 Kansas City…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-164
|Baltimore
|+138
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-215
|Kansas City
|+180
|at MINNESOTA
|-174
|Chicago White Sox
|+146
|Houston
|-295
|at OAKLAND
|+240
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Toronto
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+100
|at MIAMI
|-123
|Colorado
|+107
|San Francisco
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+130
|at CINCINNATI
|-130
|Arizona
|+110
|Atlanta
|-116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-144
|at DETROIT
|+122
|Philadelphia
|-118
|at CLEVELAND
|+100
|N.Y Mets
|-116
|at BOSTON
|-102
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-190
|Pittsburgh
|+160
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook
