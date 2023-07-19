MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -152 at KANSAS CITY +128 at SEATTLE -138 Minnesota +118 at…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-152
|at KANSAS CITY
|+128
|at SEATTLE
|-138
|Minnesota
|+118
|at TAMPA BAY
|-184
|Baltimore
|+154
|Houston
|-188
|at OAKLAND
|+158
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-188
|Arizona
|+158
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+100
|San Francisco
|-122
|at CINCINNATI
|+104
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-126
|St. Louis
|+108
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-118
|at TORONTO
|+100
|at N.Y METS
|-142
|Chicago White Sox
|+120
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.