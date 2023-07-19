Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 19, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -152 at KANSAS CITY +128
at SEATTLE -138 Minnesota +118
at TAMPA BAY -184 Baltimore +154
Houston -188 at OAKLAND +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -188 Arizona +158
Milwaukee -118 at PHILADELPHIA +100
San Francisco -122 at CINCINNATI +104
at CHICAGO CUBS -126 St. Louis +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -118 at TORONTO +100
at N.Y METS -142 Chicago White Sox +120

