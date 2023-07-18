Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 18, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -134 Tampa Bay +114
Boston -225 at OAKLAND +188
N.Y Yankees OFF at LA ANGELS OFF
Detroit -148 at KANSAS CITY +126
at SEATTLE -166 Minnesota +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS OFF Miami OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -178 Milwaukee +150
San Francisco -112 at CINCINNATI -104
at ATLANTA -230 Arizona +190
at CHICAGO CUBS -174 Washington +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -126 at PITTSBURGH +108
LA Dodgers -164 at BALTIMORE +138
Houston -220 at COLORADO +184
at TORONTO -124 San Diego +106
at N.Y METS -210 Chicago White Sox +176

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

