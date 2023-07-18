MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -134 Tampa Bay +114 Boston -225 at OAKLAND +188 N.Y…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-134
|Tampa Bay
|+114
|Boston
|-225
|at OAKLAND
|+188
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Detroit
|-148
|at KANSAS CITY
|+126
|at SEATTLE
|-166
|Minnesota
|+140
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-178
|Milwaukee
|+150
|San Francisco
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
|at ATLANTA
|-230
|Arizona
|+190
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-174
|Washington
|+146
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-126
|at PITTSBURGH
|+108
|LA Dodgers
|-164
|at BALTIMORE
|+138
|Houston
|-220
|at COLORADO
|+184
|at TORONTO
|-124
|San Diego
|+106
|at N.Y METS
|-210
|Chicago White Sox
|+176
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.