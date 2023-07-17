TRUMP INDICTED AGAIN: Trump pleads not guilty | Photos | ‘Very sad day for America.’ | Experts' opinions | Why is GOP silent?
The Associated Press

July 17, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -142 Tampa Bay +120
Detroit -136 at KANSAS CITY +116
N.Y Yankees -116 at LA ANGELS -102
at SEATTLE -132 Minnesota +112
at OAKLAND OFF Boston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -134 at CINCINNATI +114
at PHILADELPHIA -198 Milwaukee +166
San Francisco -134 at CINCINNATI +114
at ATLANTA -215 Arizona +180
at ST. LOUIS OFF Miami OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -190 Washington +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -115 at PITTSBURGH -105
LA Dodgers -118 at BALTIMORE +100
San Diego -112 at TORONTO -104
Chicago White Sox -120 at N.Y METS +102
at COLORADO OFF Houston OFF

