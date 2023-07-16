Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 16, 2023, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -132 at TEXAS +112
Detroit -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
at LA ANGELS -126 N.Y Yankees +108
at OAKLAND OFF Boston OFF
at SEATTLE -132 Minnesota +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -156 at CINCINNATI +132
at ST. LOUIS -120 Miami +102
at CHICAGO CUBS -146 Washington +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -130 at PITTSBURGH +110
LA Dodgers -110 at BALTIMORE -106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up