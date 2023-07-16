MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -132 at TEXAS +112 Detroit -134 at KANSAS CITY +114…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -132 at TEXAS +112 Detroit -134 at KANSAS CITY +114 at LA ANGELS -126 N.Y Yankees +108 at OAKLAND OFF Boston OFF at SEATTLE -132 Minnesota +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -156 at CINCINNATI +132 at ST. LOUIS -120 Miami +102 at CHICAGO CUBS -146 Washington +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -130 at PITTSBURGH +110 LA Dodgers -110 at BALTIMORE -106

