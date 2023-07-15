MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -235 at KANSAS CITY +194 at TEXAS -124 Cleveland +106…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-235
|at KANSAS CITY
|+194
|at TEXAS
|-124
|Cleveland
|+106
|Minnesota
|-210
|at OAKLAND
|+176
|at SEATTLE
|-190
|Detroit
|+160
|Houston
|-154
|at LA ANGELS
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-148
|at PITTSBURGH
|+127
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-154
|San Diego
|+130
|at CINCINNATI
|-124
|Milwaukee
|+106
|at N.Y METS
|-130
|LA Dodgers
|+110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-196
|Washington
|+164
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-172
|Chicago White Sox
|+144
|at BALTIMORE
|-179
|Miami
|+150
|at TORONTO
|-164
|Arizona
|+138
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-158
|Boston
|+134
|N.Y Yankees
|-162
|at COLORADO
|+136
