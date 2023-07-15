Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 15, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -235 at KANSAS CITY +194
at TEXAS -124 Cleveland +106
Minnesota -210 at OAKLAND +176
at SEATTLE -190 Detroit +160
Houston -154 at LA ANGELS +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -148 at PITTSBURGH +127
at PHILADELPHIA -154 San Diego +130
at CINCINNATI -124 Milwaukee +106
at N.Y METS -130 LA Dodgers +110
at ST. LOUIS -196 Washington +164

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -172 Chicago White Sox +144
at BALTIMORE -179 Miami +150
at TORONTO -164 Arizona +138
at CHICAGO CUBS -158 Boston +134
N.Y Yankees -162 at COLORADO +136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

