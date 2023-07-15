MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -235 at KANSAS CITY +194 at TEXAS -124 Cleveland +106…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -235 at KANSAS CITY +194 at TEXAS -124 Cleveland +106 Minnesota -210 at OAKLAND +176 at SEATTLE -190 Detroit +160 Houston -154 at LA ANGELS +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -148 at PITTSBURGH +127 at PHILADELPHIA -154 San Diego +130 at CINCINNATI -124 Milwaukee +106 at N.Y METS -130 LA Dodgers +110 at ST. LOUIS -196 Washington +164

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -172 Chicago White Sox +144 at BALTIMORE -179 Miami +150 at TORONTO -164 Arizona +138 at CHICAGO CUBS -158 Boston +134 N.Y Yankees -162 at COLORADO +136

