MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-275
|at KANSAS CITY
|+225
|at TEXAS
|-138
|Cleveland
|+118
|Minnesota
|-205
|at OAKLAND
|+172
|Tampa Bay
|-335
|at KANSAS CITY
|+270
|Houston
|-138
|at LA ANGELS
|+118
|at SEATTLE
|-225
|Detroit
|+188
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-124
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+106
|at ST. LOUIS
|-198
|Washington
|+166
|San Francisco
|-146
|at PITTSBURGH
|+124
|San Diego
|-124
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+106
|Milwaukee
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-198
|Washington
|+166
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-122
|Boston
|+104
|at TORONTO
|-154
|Arizona
|+130
|Miami
|-120
|at BALTIMORE
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|-350
|Chicago White Sox
|+280
|N.Y Yankees
|-156
|at COLORADO
|+132
