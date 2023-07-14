MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -275 at KANSAS CITY +225 at TEXAS -138 Cleveland +118…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -275 at KANSAS CITY +225 at TEXAS -138 Cleveland +118 Minnesota -205 at OAKLAND +172 Tampa Bay -335 at KANSAS CITY +270 Houston -138 at LA ANGELS +118 at SEATTLE -225 Detroit +188

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -124 at PHILADELPHIA +106 at ST. LOUIS -198 Washington +166 San Francisco -146 at PITTSBURGH +124 San Diego -124 at PHILADELPHIA +106 Milwaukee -112 at CINCINNATI -104 LA Dodgers OFF at N.Y METS OFF at ST. LOUIS -198 Washington +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -122 Boston +104 at TORONTO -154 Arizona +130 Miami -120 at BALTIMORE +102 at ATLANTA -350 Chicago White Sox +280 N.Y Yankees -156 at COLORADO +132

