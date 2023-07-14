Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 14, 2023, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -275 at KANSAS CITY +225
at TEXAS -138 Cleveland +118
Minnesota -205 at OAKLAND +172
Tampa Bay -335 at KANSAS CITY +270
Houston -138 at LA ANGELS +118
at SEATTLE -225 Detroit +188

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -124 at PHILADELPHIA +106
at ST. LOUIS -198 Washington +166
San Francisco -146 at PITTSBURGH +124
San Diego -124 at PHILADELPHIA +106
Milwaukee -112 at CINCINNATI -104
LA Dodgers OFF at N.Y METS OFF
at ST. LOUIS -198 Washington +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -122 Boston +104
at TORONTO -154 Arizona +130
Miami -120 at BALTIMORE +102
at ATLANTA -350 Chicago White Sox +280
N.Y Yankees -156 at COLORADO +132

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up