MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -156 Cleveland +132 Tampa Bay -295 at KANSAS CITY +240…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-156
|Cleveland
|+132
|Tampa Bay
|-295
|at KANSAS CITY
|+240
|at LA ANGELS
|-156
|Houston
|+132
|Minnesota
|-189
|at OAKLAND
|+160
|at SEATTLE
|-198
|Detroit
|+166
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-116
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-102
|San Francisco
|-120
|at PITTSBURGH
|+102
|Milwaukee
|-124
|at CINCINNATI
|+106
|LA Dodgers
|-126
|at N.Y METS
|+108
|at ST. LOUIS
|-169
|Washington
|+140
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-116
|Miami
|-102
|at TORONTO
|-179
|Arizona
|+150
|at ATLANTA
|-255
|Chicago White Sox
|+210
|Boston
|-120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+102
|N.Y Yankees
|-210
|at COLORADO
|+176
