MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -164 Oakland +138 at CLEVELAND -245 Kansas City +200 Toronto…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-164
|Oakland
|+138
|at CLEVELAND
|-245
|Kansas City
|+200
|Toronto
|-130
|at DETROIT
|+110
|Seattle
|-120
|at HOUSTON
|+102
|at MINNESOTA
|-156
|Baltimore
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at MIAMI
|-102
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-275
|Colorado
|+225
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-132
|N.Y Mets
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-205
|at WASHINGTON
|+172
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-142
|Chicago Cubs
|+120
|Atlanta
|-118
|at TAMPA BAY
|+100
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-130
|St. Louis
|+110
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.