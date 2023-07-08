Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 8, 2023, 11:53 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -164 Oakland +138
at CLEVELAND -245 Kansas City +200
Toronto -130 at DETROIT +110
Seattle -120 at HOUSTON +102
at MINNESOTA -156 Baltimore +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -116 at MIAMI -102
at MILWAUKEE OFF Cincinnati OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -275 Colorado +225
at ARIZONA OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at SAN DIEGO -132 N.Y Mets +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -205 at WASHINGTON +172
at N.Y YANKEES -142 Chicago Cubs +120
Atlanta -118 at TAMPA BAY +100
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -130 St. Louis +110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

