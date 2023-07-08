MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -164 Oakland +138 at CLEVELAND -245 Kansas City +200 Toronto…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -164 Oakland +138 at CLEVELAND -245 Kansas City +200 Toronto -130 at DETROIT +110 Seattle -120 at HOUSTON +102 at MINNESOTA -156 Baltimore +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -116 at MIAMI -102 at MILWAUKEE OFF Cincinnati OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -275 Colorado +225 at ARIZONA OFF Pittsburgh OFF at SAN DIEGO -132 N.Y Mets +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -205 at WASHINGTON +172 at N.Y YANKEES -142 Chicago Cubs +120 Atlanta -118 at TAMPA BAY +100 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -130 St. Louis +110

